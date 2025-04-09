Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace investor picks fresh stake in THIS stock; cuts holding in Bazaar Retail.

Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala has added Canara Bank to her portfolio during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, acquiring a 1.46 per cent stake in the public sector bank, according to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company.

She had previously exited the stock in the December quarter, only to re-enter in the most recent quarter. As of September 30, 2024, her holding in Canara Bank stood at 1.42 per cent.

Canara Bank's share price has underperformed over the last year, with the stock losing 27 per cent over the past 12 months and 11 per cent in 2025 so far.

The stock has, however, given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by soaring over 375.44 per cent in five years.

Investor concerns around the bank's net interest margins (NIIs) have added to the pressure on the counter, though broader market conditions have also been challenging.

The Nifty index has erased its gains and is now showing slight losses over a one-year period. In 2025 to date, it has declined by nearly 5 per cent.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Bazaar Style Retail Rekha Jhunjhunwala reduced her stake in small-cap firm Baazar Style Retail by 26 basis points during the March quarter, bringing it down to 3.39 per cent from 3.65 per cent in the December quarter.

The Kolkata-based retailer, known for its merchandise business, has seen its stock decline by nearly 22 per cent over the past year and is down 3 per cent so far in 2025. However, the stock has rebounded sharply in the last month, delivering a 30 per cent return, significantly outperforming the Nifty, which gained less than 1 per cent in the same period.

According to Trendlyne’s latest corporate shareholding data, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds public stakes in 21 companies with a combined net worth exceeding ₹18,033 crore.

