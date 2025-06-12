Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace investor sells over 2% stake in Nazara Technologies. Details here

Nazara Technologies share price will remain in focus in Thursday's trading session after ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala trimmed a stake in the gaming technology company over the last week.

On Wednesday, Nazara Technologies shares closed 0.62 per cent higher at ₹1,274 apiece.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloaded 17.38 lakh shares of Nazara Technologies between June 2 and June 6. The average share price during this period was ₹1,255.4, bringing the total transaction value to approximately ₹218 crore.

Following this sale, her ownership in the company dropped from 7.05% to 5.07%, as the shares she sold represent 1.98% of Nazara Technologies' total outstanding equity.

At the current market price, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s remaining holding in Nazara Technologies is estimated to be worth ₹568.5 crore. The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a renowned investor, was among the early supporters of the company and held over a 10% stake as of the June 2022 quarter.

Apart from Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Madhusudan Kela holds a 1.25% stake in Nazara Technologies as of the March quarter. Additionally, his Cohesion MK Best Ideas sub-trust owns a 1.31% stake in the firm.

Nazara Technologies Q4 results 2025 Nazara Technologies announced a net profit of ₹4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, a significant increase compared to the ₹18 lakh profit recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s operational revenue surged to ₹520 crore in Q4 FY25, marking an increase of more than 95% compared to the ₹266 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, the gaming firm’s EBITDA also showed notable movement.

Expenses surged 85% year-on-year to ₹527.7 crore, primarily driven by a threefold rise in advertising and promotional costs, which reached ₹151.03 crore. Employee benefit expenses also saw a significant increase, climbing 80.7% to ₹79.9 crore.

In FY25, the company's operating revenue surged by 42.6% to ₹1,623.9 crore. However, its net profit fell by 31.8% to ₹50.9 crore. Despite the drop in profit, it achieved a record-high annual EBITDA of ₹153.5 crore.