Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Ace investor sells over 2% stake in Nazara Technologies. Details here

Nazara Technologies share price will remain in focus in Thursday's trading session after ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala trimmed a stake in the gaming technology company over the last week.

On Wednesday, Nazara Technologies shares closed 0.62 per cent higher at ₹1,274 apiece.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala offloaded 17.38 lakh shares of Nazara Technologies between June 2 and June 6. The average share price during this period was ₹1,255.4, bringing the total transaction value to approximately ₹218 crore.

Following this sale, her ownership in the company dropped from 7.05% to 5.07%, as the shares she sold represent 1.98% of Nazara Technologies' total outstanding equity.

At the current market price, Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s remaining holding in Nazara Technologies is estimated to be worth ₹568.5 crore. The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a renowned investor, was among the early supporters of the company and held over a 10% stake as of the June 2022 quarter.

Apart from Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Madhusudan Kela holds a 1.25% stake in Nazara Technologies as of the March quarter. Additionally, his Cohesion MK Best Ideas sub-trust owns a 1.31% stake in the firm.

Nazara Technologies Q4 results 2025 Nazara Technologies announced a net profit of ₹4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, a significant increase compared to the ₹18 lakh profit recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s operational revenue surged to ₹520 crore in Q4 FY25, marking an increase of more than 95% compared to the ₹266 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Meanwhile, the gaming firm’s EBITDA also showed notable movement.

Expenses surged 85% year-on-year to ₹527.7 crore, primarily driven by a threefold rise in advertising and promotional costs, which reached ₹151.03 crore. Employee benefit expenses also saw a significant increase, climbing 80.7% to ₹79.9 crore.

In FY25, the company's operating revenue surged by 42.6% to ₹1,623.9 crore. However, its net profit fell by 31.8% to ₹50.9 crore. Despite the drop in profit, it achieved a record-high annual EBITDA of ₹153.5 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.