Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Brokerage initiates coverage on this stock with a 'Buy' rating1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Star Health share price have declined more than 6% this year so far
Star Health and Allied Insurance (Star Health) is India’s largest standalone health insurer (SAHI) with a market share of 13% as of 9MFY23 (33% in retail health insurance) with built strong virtuous cycle through its market leadership position in agency network, retail health, and by having one of the largest hospitals networks, highlighted PhillipCapital in a note.
