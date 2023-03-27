“All these factors feed each other, creating very strong entry barriers for incumbents and new players, based on which we expect Star Health to remain a dominant player in the retail health space. As its loss ratio normalises to pre-covid levels, its combined ratio will improve, driving underwriting performance and profitability. We expect Star Health to deliver a revenue CAGR of 18% over FY22-25 and RoE of 14% in FY25," the note stated while initiating coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and target price of ₹675 per share.