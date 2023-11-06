Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty share price has been in continuous uptrend after ushering into the new financial year 2023-24. After bottoming out at around ₹60 per share levels at the end of March 2023, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock today climbed to a new 52-week peak of ₹182.50 on NSE, delivering around 200 per cent return in FY24. While hitting today's intraday high of ₹182.50 per share levels, DB Realty shares went on to hit a new 52-week peak on NSE.

However, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking believes that DB Realty share price may further ascend and go up to ₹200 apiece levels in near term.

DB Realty share price target

Speaking on DB Realty share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Those who have DB Realty shares in portfolio, can hold the stock further with trailing stop loss at ₹165 for near term targets of ₹190 and ₹200 apiece."

DB Realty share price history

In last one month, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged 167.80 to ₹182.50 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 7 per cent to its positional investors. In last six months, DB Realty share price has doubled shareholders' money by ascending over 110 per cent in this time. In YTD time, DB Realty shares have ascended from near ₹93.50 to ₹182.50 per share levels, delivering over 90 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, this realty stock has risen to the tune of 80 per cent.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of DB Realty for July to September 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds one crore shares of the company, which is 1.99 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Likewise, Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned Rare Investment owns one crore company shares, which is also 1.9 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

