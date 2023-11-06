Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty share price hits 52-week high after 200% rally in FY24
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty share price today touched new 52-week high of ₹182.50 on NSE during Monday morning deals
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty share price has been in continuous uptrend after ushering into the new financial year 2023-24. After bottoming out at around ₹60 per share levels at the end of March 2023, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock today climbed to a new 52-week peak of ₹182.50 on NSE, delivering around 200 per cent return in FY24. While hitting today's intraday high of ₹182.50 per share levels, DB Realty shares went on to hit a new 52-week peak on NSE.
