Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty share price hits 52-week high. Rises 250% in FY24
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty share price hits 52-week high. Rises 250% in FY24

 Asit Manohar

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty share price has delivered multibagger 125% return in YTD

Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised her shareholding in DB Realty from 50 lakh to one crore company shares during July to September 2023 quarter. (wikibio)Premium
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: After end of Q2 results 2023 season, retail investors and market observers are busy scanning portfolio of ace investors of the Indian stock market. For such retail investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock DB Realty today touched 52-week high during during Monday morning deals. In early morning session on Dalal Street, DB Realty share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 215.35 per share on NSE, which turned out a new 52-week high of the realty stock. It is important to note that Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised her stake in DB Realty Ltd from 1.42 per cent to 1.99 per cent during July to September 2023 quarter.

DB Realty share price history

After ushering in new financial year 2023-24, DB Realty share price has remained in uptrend. DB Realty share price bottomed out at 58.50 apiece levels at the end of March 2023 and DB Realty share price today ascended to a new 52-week peak of 215.35 per share levels, delivering over 250 per cent in FY24.

In last one month, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged from near 160 to 215.35 per share levels, giving 35 per cent return to DB Realty shareholders. In last six months, DB Realty share price has ascended more than 150 per cent while in YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen around 125 per cent.

However, in last five years, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged from around 25 to 215.35 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 900 per cent return in this time.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

According to DB Realty shareholding pattern for July to September 2023, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds one crore DB Realty shares, which is 1.99 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

However, in April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunujhunwala was holding 50 lakh company shares in individual capacity. So, during July to September 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala doubled her shareholding in DB Realty paid rich return to the ace investor of Indian stock market.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 12:28 PM IST
