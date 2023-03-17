Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Experts give buy tag to this Tata group stock

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price has remained sideways to negative for near one year and stock market experts are expecting end of base building phase in this Tata group stock. They believe that there can be some retracement in the stock at current levels and hence on can start accumulating on every dip. As per the JP Morgan report, the stock may go up to ₹3,000 apiece levels by March 2024. Highlighting upon the valuations of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has fallen on potential demand slowdown worries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}