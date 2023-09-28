Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares hit life-time high on second day in a row. Experts see more upside
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares have been in uptrend since post-Covid rebound
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares are one of those Rekha Jhunjhunwala stocks that has delivered starggering returns to its shareholders after bottoming out during Covid-19 sell off. In post-Covid rebound, this banking share has risen from around ₹37.50 to ₹150 apiece levels in last three years, delviering a whopping 1500 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in the stock.
