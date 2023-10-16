Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares close to record high ahead of Q2 results 2023
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank share price today opened upside at ₹151.55 apiece levels on NSE, less than a rupee lower from its life-time high of ₹152.30
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Federal Bank shares have been in uptrend after bottoming out in June 2023. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala share has risen from around ₹120 to ₹150 apiece levels, deliering to the tune of 25 per cent return to its shareholders in last four months. However, it seems that Federal Bank shares still possess some steam. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock today opened upsde and inch close to its life-time high of ₹152.30 apiece on NSE, which it has made recently. the south Indian bank is going to declare its Q2 results today.
