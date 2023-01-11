Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys more shares of this financial stock in Q31 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Indian ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala has increased her stake in the portfolio stock Geojit Financial Services by more shares of the financial services provider during the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23).
