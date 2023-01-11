Indian ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala has increased her stake in the portfolio stock Geojit Financial Services by more shares of the financial services provider during the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23).

As per the recent shareholding pattern on the BSE, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 8.38% stake or 2,00,37,500 equity shares during the October-December 2022 period, which is higher than 7.54% stake or 1,80,37,500 shares that her late husband Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam had held as of September 2022 quarter (Q2), as per the exchange data.

Geojit Financial Services is an investment services company, providing a wide array of products and services such as distribution of mutual funds & insurance, equity and derivatives, commodity, PMS and financial planning. C. J. George, a financial services industry entrepreneur, is the founder and Managing Director of the company. The financial stock is down over 39% in a year's period.

On the other hand, Rekha Jhunjhunwala also increased her stake in another portfolio stock Canara Bank as her stake was hiked to 2.07% during the third quarter.

Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’ and ‘Warren Buffett of India’ died reported cardiac arrest early on August 14, 2022 at age 62. A chartered accountant by profession from Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.

His privately-owned stock trading firm Rare Enterprises derived its name from the first two initials of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who he got married to in 1987 and who is also a stock market investor. Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 20 stocks with a net worth of over ₹12,015.5 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.