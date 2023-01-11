Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys more shares of this financial stock in Q3

His privately-owned stock trading firm Rare Enterprises derived its name from the first two initials of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who he got married to in 1987 and who is also a stock market investor. Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 20 stocks with a net worth of over ₹12,015.5 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.

