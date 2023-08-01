Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: NCC shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock has been in uptrend for the last one year and it has risen from around ₹55 to ₹155 levels since July 2022. The infrastructure stock bounced back strongly in post-Covid rebound after bottoming out at ₹17 apiece levels in April 2020. NCC share price appreciated from ₹17 to ₹95 apiece levels in post-Covid rebound and delivered 450 per cent return to long term investors in next one year. However, profit-booking triggered in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock at ₹95 levels and it came down towards ₹55 per share levels by end of June 2022.

NCC share price once again showed upside movement from July 2022 and has been continuing its uptrend since then hitting new 52-week peak of ₹160.90 per share in recent session. By surging from around ₹55 to ₹160 apiece levels in these near one years, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has delivered more than 150 per cent return to its long-term positional investors.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

According to NCC shareholding pattern for April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 7,05,80,932 NCC shares, which is 11.24 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In January to March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala used to hold same number of shares in the company, which means Rekha Jhunjhunwala remained steady in this infrastructure stock during April to June 2023 quarter.

Mutual funds' shareholding

This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock is favourite of mutual funds as well. As per the shareholding pattern of June 2023 quarter, mutual funds like Bandhan Sterling Value Fund, Tata Business Cycle Fund, ICICI Prudential mid and large-cap funds, etc. have investments in this multibagger stock. Bandhan Sterling Value Fund owns 2.91 per cent stake in this multibagger stock, Tata Business Cycle Fund holds 1.01 per cent stake in NCC Ltd whereas ICICI Prudential mid-cap and large-cap funds own 2.93 p0er cent share in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company. Overall mutual funds own 9.41 per cent stake in this multibagger stock that has delivered near 150 per cent return in the last one year.