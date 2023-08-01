Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: NCC shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock has been in uptrend for the last one year and it has risen from around ₹55 to ₹155 levels since July 2022. The infrastructure stock bounced back strongly in post-Covid rebound after bottoming out at ₹17 apiece levels in April 2020. NCC share price appreciated from ₹17 to ₹95 apiece levels in post-Covid rebound and delivered 450 per cent return to long term investors in next one year. However, profit-booking triggered in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock at ₹95 levels and it came down towards ₹55 per share levels by end of June 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}