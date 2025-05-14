Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock jumps over 22% in 7 days; should you buy, sell or hold?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stock, Nazara Technologies, has been on a roll over the past several days. The small-cap stock rose over 2 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,219.95 in intraday trade on Wednesday, May 14, poised to extend its rally for a seventh consecutive session.

Advertisement

Nazara Technologies share price trend Considering the 52-week high level, the stock has surged more than 22 per cent over the last seven days. Over the last year, the stock has given multibagger returns of over 100 per cent.

On a monthly scale, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has jumped nearly 20 per cent in May so far after a 7 per cent gain in April and a 4 per cent rise in March.