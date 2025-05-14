Mint Market
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock jumps over 22% in 7 days; should you buy, sell or hold?

Nazara Technologies, part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, reached a 52-week high of 1,219.95, rising over 2% on May 14. The stock has surged more than 22% in 7 days and over 100% in the past year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 May 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock, Nazara Technologies, has jumped over 20% in 7 days. (Image: Pixabay)

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stock, Nazara Technologies, has been on a roll over the past several days. The small-cap stock rose over 2 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 1,219.95 in intraday trade on Wednesday, May 14, poised to extend its rally for a seventh consecutive session. 

Nazara Technologies share price trend

Considering the 52-week high level, the stock has surged more than 22 per cent over the last seven days. Over the last year, the stock has given multibagger returns of over 100 per cent.

On a monthly scale, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has jumped nearly 20 per cent in May so far after a 7 per cent gain in April and a 4 per cent rise in March.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
