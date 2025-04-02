Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Baazar Style Retail surges 9% on strong Q4 business update

Stock market today: Shares of small-cap stock Baazar Style Retail rallied nearly 9% in intraday trade on Wednesday, April 2, following a strong business update for the recently concluded March 2025 quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The Kolkata-based value fashion retailer, and part of marquee investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, reported double-digit growth for the March 2025 quarter in key metrics.

Baazar Style Retail Business Update According to the latest filing, Baazar Style Retail witnessed a 55% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY25 to ₹345.6 crore as against ₹223.4 crore in Q4FY24.

Its sales per square foot grew by 19% to ₹697 per month from ₹570 earlier, while its store count grew to 214 in the March 2025 quarter from 162 in the March 2024 quarter, recording a 32% growth.

Total rentals in Q4FY25 stood at 19.21 lakh square feet versus 14.65 lakh square feet YoY, up 31%.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Baazar Style Retail is part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stock portfolio, according to the shareholding pattern for the December 2024 quarter. She held 27,23,120 shares (3.65% stake) of the company. The shareholding pattern for the March quarter was yet to be released.

Baazar Style Retail share price trend Following the Q4 business update, Bazzar Style Retail shares rallied amid high volumes. On BSE, the total traded quantity was 0.92 lakh shares against the two-week average of 0.40 lakh shares.

Bazzar Style Retail share price opened at ₹260 apiece but soon extended gains to ₹284.35, its day high, recording a jump of 8.9% over its previous closing price of ₹260.35.

The stock of the recently-listed firm, however, is below its IPO price of ₹389 and its all-time high of ₹430.95.

As of 11.45 am, Baazar Style Retail shares were trading at ₹281.85, up 8.26% on the BSE.

