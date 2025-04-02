Mint Market

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Baazar Style Retail surges 9% on strong Q4 business update

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned Baazar Style Retail's shares jumped almost 9% following a positive Q4FY25 report showing 55% YoY revenue growth. The Kolkata-based retailer also saw a 19% increase in sales per square foot and expanded its store count by 32% to 214.

Saloni Goel
Updated2 Apr 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Baazar Style Retail witnessed a 55% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY25 to ₹345.6 crore.

Stock market today: Shares of small-cap stock Baazar Style Retail rallied nearly 9% in intraday trade on Wednesday, April 2, following a strong business update for the recently concluded March 2025 quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The Kolkata-based value fashion retailer, and part of marquee investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, reported double-digit growth for the March 2025 quarter in key metrics.

Baazar Style Retail Business Update

According to the latest filing, Baazar Style Retail witnessed a 55% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue from operations in Q4FY25 to 345.6 crore as against 223.4 crore in Q4FY24.

Its sales per square foot grew by 19% to 697 per month from 570 earlier, while its store count grew to 214 in the March 2025 quarter from 162 in the March 2024 quarter, recording a 32% growth.

Total rentals in Q4FY25 stood at 19.21 lakh square feet versus 14.65 lakh square feet YoY, up 31%.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

Baazar Style Retail is part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stock portfolio, according to the shareholding pattern for the December 2024 quarter. She held 27,23,120 shares (3.65% stake) of the company. The shareholding pattern for the March quarter was yet to be released.

Baazar Style Retail share price trend

Following the Q4 business update, Bazzar Style Retail shares rallied amid high volumes. On BSE, the total traded quantity was 0.92 lakh shares against the two-week average of 0.40 lakh shares.

Bazzar Style Retail share price opened at 260 apiece but soon extended gains to 284.35, its day high, recording a jump of 8.9% over its previous closing price of 260.35.

The stock of the recently-listed firm, however, is below its IPO price of 389 and its all-time high of 430.95.

As of 11.45 am, Baazar Style Retail shares were trading at 281.85, up 8.26% on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 11:54 AM IST
