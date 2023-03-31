Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock can rally up to 33% in next 12 months: Analyst1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Shares of the private health insurer closed 1.73 per cent lower at ₹517.90 apiece in Friday's trade
Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Star Health and Allied Insurance (Star Health) has gotten a 'Buy' rating with a one-year target price of ₹700. This implies the insurance stock has an upside potential of 33 per cent from the current market price.
