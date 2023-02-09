Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has delivered 40% return in last six months
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Following ace investor's portfolio stock and its shareholding helps a retail to know the flow of smart money in the market. It also helps them how an ace investor is making money or which high profile investor is making money from which portfolio stock. For such retail investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news. One of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks today hit new 52-week high and the stock we are talking about is NCC.
