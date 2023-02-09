Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Following ace investor's portfolio stock and its shareholding helps a retail to know the flow of smart money in the market. It also helps them how an ace investor is making money or which high profile investor is making money from which portfolio stock. For such retail investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news. One of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks today hit new 52-week high and the stock we are talking about is NCC.

NCC shares have given near 40 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months it surged from around 65 apiece to 98 per share levels in this time. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in the stock. NCC share price today opened upside and went on to climb to new 52-week high of 98 per share levels. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the stock came below its Wednesday close of 94.50 levels. NCC share price is currently quoting around 94 levels.

NCC share price history

In last one month, the stock has remained sideways but the stock had became highly volatile ahead of Union Budget and made closing at 85 levels on 27th January 2023. So, if we look at the post-budget rally in NCC shares, the stock has rallied from 85 to 98 apiece levels, logging more than 15 per cent rise in this near two week time.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

As said above, NCC is one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock. According to shareholding data of NCC for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 13.09 per cent stake in the company or 8,21,80,932 NCC shares.

Looking at the shareholding data for July to September 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala used to hold 12.64 per cent stake in the company or 7,93,33,266 NCC shares. This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised her shareholding in the stock by 0.45 per cent in Q3FY23.

