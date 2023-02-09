Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock hits 52-week high. Do you own?

NCC shares have given near 40 per cent return to its shareholders in last six months it surged from around ₹65 apiece to ₹98 per share levels in this time. However, it seems that there is still some steam left in the stock. NCC share price today opened upside and went on to climb to new 52-week high of ₹98 per share levels. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the stock came below its Wednesday close of ₹94.50 levels. NCC share price is currently quoting around ₹94 levels.