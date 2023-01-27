Dividend paying stock: Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Metro Brands will be in focus today as footwear company is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the dividend paying stock has fixed 28th January 2023 as record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

Informing Indian bourses about the record date of interim dividend payment, Metro Brands said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, in its Board Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, January 17, 2023 have fixed January 28, 2023 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23."

In previous exchange communication, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company had informed about interim dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 43 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, have declared Interim Dividend at Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share (subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 5/- each for the FY 2022-23. Further, it is hereby informed that January 28, 2023, shall be reckoned as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2022-23. The date of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be within 30 days from the date of declaration."

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Metro Brands

As mentioned above, Metro Brands shares are one of the Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks. As per the shareholding data of Metro Bands for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares or 14.40 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

