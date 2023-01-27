Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:49 AM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Board of directors of the company has fixed 28th January 2023 as record date for interim dividend payment
Dividend paying stock: Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Metro Brands will be in focus today as footwear company is going to trade ex-dividend today. The board of directors of the dividend paying stock has fixed 28th January 2023 as record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of ₹2.50 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.
