Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today

In previous exchange communication, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company had informed about interim dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 43 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, have declared Interim Dividend at Rs. 2.50 per Equity Share (subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 5/- each for the FY 2022-23. Further, it is hereby informed that January 28, 2023, shall be reckoned as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2022-23. The date of payment of the aforesaid Interim Dividend shall be within 30 days from the date of declaration."

