Mint Market

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Metro Brands declares ₹17.50 dividend. Check record date, other details

Metro Brands' share price has been stagnant over the past year, experiencing a 5% decline in February. The company announced a total dividend of 17.50 per share, including an interim and special dividend, with the record date set for March 7, 2025.

Nishant Kumar
Published2 Mar 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Advertisement
Metro Brands announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹14.50 per share. (Image: Pixabay)

A Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock- Metro Brands- is expected to be in focus during Monday's trading session after the company announced an interim dividend of 3 per equity share and a special dividend of 14.50 per share, both on a face value of 5 each. Thus, the footwear company's total dividend comes at 17.50 per share.

Metro Brands dividend record date

Through an exchange filing after market hours on Friday, February 28, India's one of the largest footwear company informed that its board of directors approved an interim and special dividend of 17.50 for the current financial year (FY25).

Advertisement

"We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the company, at their meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, February 28, 2025, have considered and declared for the FY2024-25, interim dividend of 3 per equity share and a special dividend of 14.50 per

equity share having face value of 5 each," said the company.

The company declared Friday, March 7, 2025, the record date for dividend payout. Within the next 30 days, it will disclose the dividend payment date.

Also Read | SBI Life, Metro Brands among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

A Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

The stock's December quarter shareholding pattern data suggests ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala held a significant number of company shares.

According to the BSE data, in Q3 FY25, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a stake in the company through three accounts, each owning a 4.80 per cent stake. She held 1,30,51,206 shares each in two accounts and 1,30,51,188 shares in the third. In total, she owned 3,91,53,600 shares during the quarter.

Advertisement
Also Read | ITC, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank— Rahul Ghose of Hedged.in bullish on 10 stocks

Metro Brands share price trend

The performance of Metro Brands share price has been lacklustre over the last year. Till February 28 close, the stock is almost flat compared to the last year's level on the BSE.

On a monthly scale, it declined 5 per cent in February, after a 3 per cent fall in January.

The stock hit a 52-week low of 992.65 on June 4 but saw smart gains thereafter, rising to the 52-week high of 1,430.10 on August 9 last year.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Metro Brands declares ₹17.50 dividend. Check record date, other details
First Published:2 Mar 2025, 04:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App