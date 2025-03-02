Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Metro Brands declares ₹17.50 dividend. Check record date, other details

A Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock- Metro Brands- is expected to be in focus during Monday's trading session after the company announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹14.50 per share, both on a face value of ₹5 each. Thus, the footwear company's total dividend comes at ₹17.50 per share.

Metro Brands dividend record date Through an exchange filing after market hours on Friday, February 28, India's one of the largest footwear company informed that its board of directors approved an interim and special dividend of ₹17.50 for the current financial year (FY25).

"We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the company, at their meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, February 28, 2025, have considered and declared for the FY2024-25, interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹14.50 per

equity share having face value of ₹5 each," said the company.

The company declared Friday, March 7, 2025, the record date for dividend payout. Within the next 30 days, it will disclose the dividend payment date.

A Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock The stock's December quarter shareholding pattern data suggests ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala held a significant number of company shares.

According to the BSE data, in Q3 FY25, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a stake in the company through three accounts, each owning a 4.80 per cent stake. She held 1,30,51,206 shares each in two accounts and 1,30,51,188 shares in the third. In total, she owned 3,91,53,600 shares during the quarter.

Metro Brands share price trend The performance of Metro Brands share price has been lacklustre over the last year. Till February 28 close, the stock is almost flat compared to the last year's level on the BSE.

On a monthly scale, it declined 5 per cent in February, after a 3 per cent fall in January.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹992.65 on June 4 but saw smart gains thereafter, rising to the 52-week high of ₹1,430.10 on August 9 last year.

