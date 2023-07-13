Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Metro Brans shares have been in uptrend after bottoming out at ₹750 apiece levels in the beginning of February 2023. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock has risen to the tune of 1,069.40 apiece levels on NSE in the last five months, delivering over 40 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. However, it seems that the stock still has steam left in it. In early morning deals, Metro brands ">Metro brands share hit a new life-time high of ₹1,069.40 apiece on NSE. In fact, stock market experts believe that the footwear stock still has steam left and it may continue to deliver strong returns to its shareholders.

Speaking on why Metro Brands share price is ascending, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, "Metro Brands share is ascending after the conclusion of GST Council meeting. In this meeting, speculations were rife about increase in GST from existing 18 per cent. But, the council levied 28 per cent GST on full value of gaming , horse racing, and casinos which comes as a drawback to online gaming companies. So, market is responding to this status quo as there will be no price rise in the foot wear products in near term." He said that the rise may continue for few more sessions in short term.

Advising Metro Brands shareholders to hold the stock further, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Metro brands shares have strong support at ₹1,020 apiece levels and it may go up to ₹1100 and ₹1125 apiece levels in near term. Those who have this Rekha Jhunjhunwala for further upside maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹1020 apiece levels."

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Metro Brands share

According to Q4FY23 shareholding pattern of Metro Brands, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,91,53,600 Metro Brands shares, which is 14.40 per cent of total paid up capital of the footwear brand.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala got Metro Brands shares after the death of her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was a value investor in this footwear company since pre-listing period.

Metro Brands share price history

Metro Brands shares listed on BSE and NSE on 24th December 2021. This footwear stock ended at ₹470.45 on 24th December 2021. So, post listing this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has risen to the tune of 125 per cent in less than two years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.