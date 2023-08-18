comScore
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock touches 52-week high despite weak market sentiments
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty shares have been in uptrend for the last one month. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed stock has surged to the tune of 80 per cent in the last one month. But, it seems that realty stock still has some steam left. In early morning deals, DB Realty share price opened with upside gap and went on to hit new 52-week high of 141.90 apiece on NSE. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock hit 52-week high on second day in a row as it had climbed to 52-week peak of 139.80 apiece during Thursday deals.

Bulk deals

On Thursday, some bulk deals had taken place in DB Realty. As per the information available on BSE website, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited has bought 40 lakh company shares in a direct buyer direct seller trade from the open market. The institutional investor bought these shares paying 127 apiece. Two individual investors Aditya S Chandak and Abhay Shyamsunder booked profit in DB Realty selling 20 lakh company shares respectively at 127 apiece.

DB Realty share price history

DB Realty shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2023. In last one month, this real estate share has risen from around 75 to 141 per share levels, delivering over 80 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged around 105 per cent. Means, it has doubled shareholders money in last six months. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from 93 apiece levels to 141 levels, ascending over 45 per cent in 2023. In last one year, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock has appreciated to the tune of 140 per cent.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of DB Realty for April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 50 lakh shares of the company, which is 1.21 per cent of total paid up capital of DB Realty. In shareholding pattern of DB Realty for March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding same 50 lakh company shares. This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has remained steady in this multibagger realty stock during April to June 2023 quarter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST
