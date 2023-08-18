Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock touches 52-week high despite weak market sentiments1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has climbed to 52-week high on second day in a row
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: DB Realty shares have been in uptrend for the last one month. This Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed stock has surged to the tune of 80 per cent in the last one month. But, it seems that realty stock still has some steam left. In early morning deals, DB Realty share price opened with upside gap and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹141.90 apiece on NSE. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock hit 52-week high on second day in a row as it had climbed to 52-week peak of ₹139.80 apiece during Thursday deals.
