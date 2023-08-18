DB Realty share price history

DB Realty shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2023. In last one month, this real estate share has risen from around ₹75 to ₹141 per share levels, delivering over 80 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged around 105 per cent. Means, it has doubled shareholders money in last six months. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹93 apiece levels to ₹141 levels, ascending over 45 per cent in 2023. In last one year, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock has appreciated to the tune of 140 per cent.