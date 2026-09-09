Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock VA Tech Wabag jumps 9%: here’s what’s driving the rally

VA Tech Wabag share price jumped 9% on Wednesday, 9 September, after investors reacted positively to the company’s latest order win from Reliance Industries. The water treatment company has secured a ‘Medium’ contract from RIL for an Effluent Treatment Plant at its Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar.

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The ETP is scheduled to be completed within 13 months. The plant will incorporate advanced chemical and biological treatment technologies, along with a sludge treatment system using low-temperature drying for efficient sludge management.

For domestic orders, the company classifies orders worth ₹100 crore to ₹250 crore as ‘Medium’, while orders of ₹250 crore to ₹600 crore are classified as ‘Large’. Orders above ₹600 crore fall under the ‘Major’ or ‘Mega’ categories, depending on their value.

For international orders, the corresponding ‘Medium’ classification applies to contracts valued between $10 million and $30 million.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala remains invested in VA Tech Wabag VA Tech Wabag remains part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio, with the veteran investor maintaining her stake in the water treatment company through the June quarter of FY27.

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As of the end of June 2026, Jhunjhunwala held 50 lakh shares of VA Tech Wabag, equivalent to an 8.02% stake in the company. Her holding remained unchanged from the March quarter of FY26, when she also owned 50 lakh shares.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their exposure to VA Tech Wabag during the June quarter.

FPI holdings increased to 1.14 crore shares, or 18.26% of the company, at the end of Q1FY27, from 1.03 crore shares, or 16.60%, at the end of Q4FY26.

This represents an increase of around 1.66 percentage points in FPI ownership during the quarter, indicating higher foreign investor participation in the stock.

VA Tech Wabag share price today VA Tech Wabag share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹2,005.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,190 per share.

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Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said VA Tech Wabag had witnessed a strong upmove since the beginning of the financial year, delivering nearly 100% returns in just four months and triggering a major breakout on the technical charts.

“Following this sharp rally, the stock has come under some selling pressure and has been oscillating within a range for more than two months,” Rathi said.

However, he believes the ongoing consolidation could present an attractive entry opportunity, as the stock continues to maintain a strong technical structure after its sharp preceding upmove. According to Rathi, the current phase appears to be consolidation within the broader uptrend rather than a deterioration in the underlying technical setup.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said VA Tech Wabag has been consolidating in the ₹1,856– ₹2,254 range since late June.

“Of late, the stock has found dynamic support around its 34-day EMA. The RSI, which had remained flat, has turned higher, indicating a gradual improvement in momentum,” Shah said.

He added that the DI lines have also started to widen, suggesting that bulls are attempting to regain dominance over bears.

“However, a decisive breakout above the upper end of the consolidation range would be required for a sustained continuation of the uptrend. In the near term, the ₹1,990– ₹2,000 zone is likely to act as an immediate support,” Shah said.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.