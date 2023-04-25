Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio Tata group stock declares 250% dividend, net income surges in Q4

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, May 31, 2023 to Monday, June 5, 2023 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and payment of dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if declared by the Members of the Company at the AGM to be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023," informed the Board of Directors of Rallis India to the stock exchanges today.

