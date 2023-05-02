Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group stock hits life-time high. Buy or sell?2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is expected to remain in uptrend due to upcoming G-20 Summit and Cricket World Cup events in India, believe stock market experts
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd climbed to a new life-time high in early morning deals on Tuesday. Indian Hotels share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹350.60 apiece on NSE, logging around 3.40 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market's opening bell.
