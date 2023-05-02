Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Tata group stock hits life-time high. Buy or sell?

Cricket world Cup in focus

On why this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock is rising despite being available at high valuations, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Indian Hotels Company shares are rising despite being available at high valuations and moderate Q4 numbers. Major reason for this rise in the Tata group stock is G-20 summit in India and World Cup cricket taking place in India. These two big global events are expected to fuel hospitality theme in short to medium term or say till end of 2023. However, if we look at the history, hospitality theme works for two to three years. So, I am expecting rally in Indian Hotels and other hospitality stocks for this period and hence one should hold the stock even when it is available at high valuations. Fresh investors should buy on dips."