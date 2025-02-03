Mint Market

Tata stock fuels Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth by ₹261 crore in post-budget rally

  • Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has risen from 3,368.40 to 3,642.55 apiece on the NSE in post-Budget rally

Asit Manohar
Updated3 Feb 2025, 10:21 AM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid buzz around the jewellery stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to reduce the duty from 25 per cent to 20 per cent, Titan share price has rallied from 3,368.40 to 3,642.55 apiece on the NSE in the last two sessions. Extending the post-budget rally, this Tata group stock opened upside in early morning deals on Monday and touched an intraday high of 3,642.55 per share on the NSE, recording the post-budget rally of 274.15 apiece. This rally in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock led to a rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by around 261 crore. According to Titan Company Ltd.'s shareholding pattern for the October to December 2024 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns a 1.08 per cent stake in this LIC-owned stock. LIC owns a 2.17 per cent stake in Titan Company.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

According to Titan's share price history, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock ended at 3,368.40 per share mark on the NSE on Friday. The Tata group stock ended on Saturday's special budget session at 3,552 apiece. Titan's share price extended its post-budget rally for a second straight session on Monday by opening with an upside gap at 3,565 per share. After the gap-up opening, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock touched an intraday high of 3,642.55 apiece. So, in two straight sessions, Titan's share price surged by 274.15 ( 3,642.55 - 3,368.40 = 274.15).

As mentioned above, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Titan holding is 1.08 per cent or 95,40,575 Titan shares. As the Titan share price rallied by 274.15 in the post-budget rally, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth rose to 2,61,55,48,636.25 ( 274.15 x 2,61,55,48,636.25), or 261 crore.

