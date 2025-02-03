Tata stock fuels Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth by ₹261 crore in post-budget rally

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid buzz around the jewellery stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to reduce the duty from 25 per cent to 20 per cent, Titan share price has rallied from ₹3,368.40 to ₹3,642.55 apiece on the NSE in the last two sessions. Extending the post-budget rally, this Tata group stock opened upside in early morning deals on Monday and touched an intraday high of ₹3,642.55 per share on the NSE, recording the post-budget rally of ₹274.15 apiece. This rally in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock led to a rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by around ₹261 crore. According to Titan Company Ltd.'s shareholding pattern for the October to December 2024 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns a 1.08 per cent stake in this LIC-owned stock. LIC owns a 2.17 per cent stake in Titan Company.