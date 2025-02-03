Tata stock fuels Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth by ₹261 crore in post-budget rally

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Amid buzz around the jewellery stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to reduce the duty from 25 per cent to 20 per cent, Titan share price has rallied from ₹3,368.40 to ₹3,642.55 apiece on the NSE in the last two sessions. Extending the post-budget rally, this Tata group stock opened upside in early morning deals on Monday and touched an intraday high of ₹3,642.55 per share on the NSE, recording the post-budget rally of ₹274.15 apiece. This rally in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock led to a rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by around ₹261 crore. According to Titan Company Ltd.'s shareholding pattern for the October to December 2024 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns a 1.08 per cent stake in this LIC-owned stock. LIC owns a 2.17 per cent stake in Titan Company.
According to Titan's share price history, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock ended at ₹3,368.40 per share mark on the NSE on Friday. The Tata group stock ended on Saturday's special budget session at ₹3,552 apiece. Titan's share price extended its post-budget rally for a second straight session on Monday by opening with an upside gap at ₹3,565 per share. After the gap-up opening, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock touched an intraday high of ₹3,642.55 apiece. So, in two straight sessions, Titan's share price surged by ₹274.15 ( ₹3,642.55 - ₹3,368.40 = ₹274.15).
As mentioned above, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Titan holding is 1.08 per cent or 95,40,575 Titan shares. As the Titan share price rallied by ₹274.15 in the post-budget rally, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth rose to ₹2,61,55,48,636.25 ( ₹274.15 x 2,61,55,48,636.25), or ₹261 crore.
