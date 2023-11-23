Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price at all time high. Investor's net worth jumps ₹950 crore in one month
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price has risen over ₹200 per share in last one month, fueling Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by over ₹950 crore in this time
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Titan Company Ltd has been in uptrend in last one month. In this time, Titan share price has ascended around ₹200 per share, which fueled Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth by over ₹950 crore. In fact, this Tata group stock still has some steam left in it as Titan share price today opened upside at ₹3,433.90 apiece on NSE and went on to hit all-time high of ₹3,441.95 per share in early morning session on Dalal Street.
