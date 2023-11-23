comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 13:39:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.15 0.83%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.2 0.2%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.1 -0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 253.6 0%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 978.75 0.97%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price at all time high. Investor's net worth jumps 950 crore in one month
Back Back

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price at all time high. Investor's net worth jumps ₹950 crore in one month

 Asit Manohar

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price has risen over ₹200 per share in last one month, fueling Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by over ₹950 crore in this time

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Titan share price today touched all-time high during morning session. (wikibio)Premium
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Titan share price today touched all-time high during morning session. (wikibio)

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Titan Company Ltd has been in uptrend in last one month. In this time, Titan share price has ascended around 200 per share, which fueled Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth by over 950 crore. In fact, this Tata group stock still has some steam left in it as Titan share price today opened upside at 3,433.90 apiece on NSE and went on to hit all-time high of 3,441.95 per share in early morning session on Dalal Street.

Also Read: Why you should invest in IREDA and Flair Writing along with Tata Technologies IPO?

Titan share price rally in one month

In last one month Titan share price has risen from around 3,219 to 3,422 per share levels (as this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio retraced to thse levels after touching a new high during morning deals on Thursday), which means this jewellery brand has risen over 200 per share in this time.

Also Read: Top 5 fundamentally strong EV stocks to watch for in 2024

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Rekha jhunjhunwala holds 4,76,95,970 Titan shares, which is 5.37 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,75,95,970 Titan shares, which means ace investor of the Indian stock market remained steady in Titan Company that has paid huge return in lats one month.

Also Read: TVS Motor share price gains 2.63% to 52 week high on its foray into Vietnam

Rise Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth

As Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,75,95,970 Titan Company shares and the Tata group stock has risen over 200 per share in last one month, net rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's income from Titan share price rally in this time is more than 950 crore ( 200 x 4,75,95,970).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 01:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App