Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Titan Company Ltd has been in uptrend in last one month. In this time, Titan share price has ascended around ₹200 per share, which fueled Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth by over ₹950 crore. In fact, this Tata group stock still has some steam left in it as Titan share price today opened upside at ₹3,433.90 apiece on NSE and went on to hit all-time high of ₹3,441.95 per share in early morning session on Dalal Street. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan share price rally in one month In last one month Titan share price has risen from around ₹3,219 to ₹3,422 per share levels (as this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio retraced to thse levels after touching a new high during morning deals on Thursday), which means this jewellery brand has risen over ₹200 per share in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Top 5 fundamentally strong EV stocks to watch for in 2024

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Rekha jhunjhunwala holds 4,76,95,970 Titan shares, which is 5.37 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,75,95,970 Titan shares, which means ace investor of the Indian stock market remained steady in Titan Company that has paid huge return in lats one month.

Rise Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth As Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,75,95,970 Titan Company shares and the Tata group stock has risen over ₹200 per share in last one month, net rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's income from Titan share price rally in this time is more than ₹950 crore ( ₹200 x 4,75,95,970).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.