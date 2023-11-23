Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price at all time high. Investor's net worth jumps 950 crore in one month

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price at all time high. Investor's net worth jumps 950 crore in one month

Asit Manohar

  • Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan share price has risen over 200 per share in last one month, fueling Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by over 950 crore in this time

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Titan share price today touched all-time high during morning session.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Shares of Titan Company Ltd has been in uptrend in last one month. In this time, Titan share price has ascended around 200 per share, which fueled Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth by over 950 crore. In fact, this Tata group stock still has some steam left in it as Titan share price today opened upside at 3,433.90 apiece on NSE and went on to hit all-time high of 3,441.95 per share in early morning session on Dalal Street.

Titan share price rally in one month

In last one month Titan share price has risen from around 3,219 to 3,422 per share levels (as this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio retraced to thse levels after touching a new high during morning deals on Thursday), which means this jewellery brand has risen over 200 per share in this time.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for July to September 2023 quarter, Rekha jhunjhunwala holds 4,76,95,970 Titan shares, which is 5.37 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,75,95,970 Titan shares, which means ace investor of the Indian stock market remained steady in Titan Company that has paid huge return in lats one month.

Rise Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth

As Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,75,95,970 Titan Company shares and the Tata group stock has risen over 200 per share in last one month, net rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's income from Titan share price rally in this time is more than 950 crore ( 200 x 4,75,95,970).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
