Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Two Tata group stocks hit 52-week high. Do you own any?1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Out of two Tata group stocks, one climbed to new life-time high
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Two Tata group stocks — Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Company — hit 52-week high during Monday deals. In fact, Indian Hotel share price climbed to new life-time high of ₹369.80 apiece on NSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×