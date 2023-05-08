Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Two Tata group stocks — Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Company — hit 52-week high during Monday deals. In fact, Indian Hotel share price climbed to new life-time high of ₹369.80 apiece on NSE.

Both Rekha Jhunjhunwala stocks have been in uptrend after ushering in the new year 2023. Tata Motors share price has risen from around ₹395 to ₹499.50 apiece levels in YTD time, delivering more than 25 per cent return to shareholders. Likewise, Indian Hotels share price has surged from around ₹317 to ₹369.80 apiece levels in YTD time, giving over 15 per cent return to its shareholders.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding

According to Tata Motors shareholding pattern for January to March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 5,22,56,000 Tata Motors shares, which is 1.57 per cent of the total paid up capital of the company.

Similarly, As per the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels Company for Q4FY23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,00,16,965 Indian Hotels shares, which is 2.11 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Tata Motors Q4 results is expected on 12th May 2023 i.e. on Friday this week whereas Indian Hotels Q4 results was announced on 27th April 2023. India's largest hospitality company reported a 343 per cent rise in net profit to ₹328.27 crore for January to March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹74.2 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY22. The Tata group hospitality company's revenue from operations rose by 86.4 per cent at ₹1,625.4 crore as compared to ₹872.1 crore in the year ago period.

While announcing the Q4 results, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL said, “IHCL achieved a record setting year with a number of significant accomplishments including the highest ever full year consolidated revenue, an all-time high and industry leading EBITDA margin and PAT of over INR 1,000 crores a historic first for the company. This performance was enabled by consecutive four quarters of sustained high demand, additionally bolstered by IHCL demonstrating RevPAR leadership across its brand-scape in all its key markets."