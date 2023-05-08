Tata Motors Q4 results is expected on 12th May 2023 i.e. on Friday this week whereas Indian Hotels Q4 results was announced on 27th April 2023. India's largest hospitality company reported a 343 per cent rise in net profit to ₹328.27 crore for January to March 2023 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹74.2 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY22. The Tata group hospitality company's revenue from operations rose by 86.4 per cent at ₹1,625.4 crore as compared to ₹872.1 crore in the year ago period.