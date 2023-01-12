Rekha Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this infra stock during Q3FY231 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala has raised stake in her portfolio stock Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) during October to December 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio company, ace investor has raised her stake in the company from 12.64 per cent to 13.09 per cent. These shares includes those NCC shares as well that earlier belonged to her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
