Rekha Jhunjhunwala has raised stake in her portfolio stock Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) during October to December 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio company, ace investor has raised her stake in the company from 12.64 per cent to 13.09 per cent. These shares includes those NCC shares as well that earlier belonged to her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in NCC

According NCC's shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala now owns the stake that earlier owned by her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Now, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 13.09 per cent stake in the company that is being shown separately in 11.24 per cent and 1.85 per cent. This separate shareholding is mainly due to the demise of her husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Earlier, both Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned stake in NCC. So, after the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Now Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 13.09 per cent stake or 8,21,80,932 shares of NCC.

However, in July to September 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 7,93,33,266 NCC shares or 12.64 per cent stake in the company.

So, during October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has bought 28,47,666 NCC shares, which is 0.45 per cent of total paid up capital of the infrastructure company. However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought all these shares in one shot or she bought these shares in a calibrated manner.

As per the shareholding rules, a listed company is bound to share names of all individual investors who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. But, it is not mandatory for the companies to divulge details of buying and selling of stocks. So, we can only say that Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised her stake in the company during Q3FY23 from 12.64 per cent to 13.09 per cent by adding an additional 0.45 per cent shares of the infra company.

