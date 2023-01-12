Rekha Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this infra stock during Q3FY23

As per the shareholding rules, a listed company is bound to share names of all individual investors who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. But, it is not mandatory for the companies to divulge details of buying and selling of stocks. So, we can only say that Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised her stake in the company during Q3FY23 from 12.64 per cent to 13.09 per cent by adding an additional 0.45 per cent shares of the infra company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}