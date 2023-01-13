Rekha Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this Tata group stock in Q3FY231 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:35 AM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala has added 5.25 lakh shares of this Tata group company during Q3 of current fiscal
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Retail investors and market observers follow ace investor's portfolio to know the direction in which smart money is moving. For such retail investors, there is a piece of Rekha Jhunjhunwala news that may attract them from an investor's perspective.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started