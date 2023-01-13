Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Retail investors and market observers follow ace investor's portfolio to know the direction in which smart money is moving. For such retail investors, there is a piece of Rekha Jhunjhunwala news that may attract them from an investor's perspective.

During third quarter of the current fiscal, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has raised her stake in Tata Communications. In recently ended December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has raised her shareholding in the Tata group company from 1.61 to 1.79, which means the ace Indian investor added 0.18 per cent additional shares of the Tata group company in recently ended quarter of the current fiscal.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Tata Communications

As per the shareholding pattern of Tata Communications for third quarter of the financial year 2022-23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is shown holding 51,00,687 company shares, which is 1.79 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in Tata Communications shareholding pattern for Q2FY23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 45,75,687 company shares or 1.61 per cent stake in the company. This means, ace investor has added 5,25,000 more shares of Tata Communications and raised her stake in the company by 0.18 per cent during October to December 2022 quarter.

As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to reveal names of all individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more paid up capital of the company. However, the listed companies are not bound to share details of the buying and selling of stocks. So, it would be difficult to establish whether Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought all these 5.25 lakh Tata Communications shares in one shot or she bought it in a calibrated manner. But, it is for sure that the market mogul has raised her shareholding in the company from 1.61 per cent to 1.79 per cent during October to December 2022 quarter.

Tata Communications share price history

Tata Communications share price has remained in uptrend in last six months. In last one month, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged to the tune of 2 per cent but in last six months, this Tata group stock has ascended more than 40 per cent.