Rekha Jhunjhunwala raises stake in this Tata group stock in Q3FY23

As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to reveal names of all individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more paid up capital of the company. However, the listed companies are not bound to share details of the buying and selling of stocks. So, it would be difficult to establish whether Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought all these 5.25 lakh Tata Communications shares in one shot or she bought it in a calibrated manner. But, it is for sure that the market mogul has raised her shareholding in the company from 1.61 per cent to 1.79 per cent during October to December 2022 quarter.