Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth jumps ₹233 crore in 10 minutes after rise in this Tata group stock Titan Company1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:26 AM IST
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock surged ₹49.70 apiece within 10 minutes of stock market's opening bell today
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: It seems that Rekha Jhunjhunwala's decision to raise shareholding in Tata group company Titan Company has gone down well for her portfolio. In early morning deals on Thursday, Titan share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,619 apiece levels within 10 minutes of stock market's opening bell today.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×