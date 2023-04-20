Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: It seems that Rekha Jhunjhunwala's decision to raise shareholding in Tata group company Titan Company has gone down well for her portfolio. In early morning deals on Thursday, Titan share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,619 apiece levels within 10 minutes of stock market's opening bell today.

In this sharp rise, Titan share price logged ₹49.70 per share rise within 10 minutes leading to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth to the tune of ₹233 crore.

How Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth surged ₹ 233 crore

According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company for January to March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 4,69,45,970 Titan shares, which is 5.29 per cent of total paid up capital of this Tata group company. As mentioned above, Titan share price today shot up ₹49.70 apiece in 10 minutes. This means, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Titan share price in first 10 minutes of Thursday session is ₹2,33,32,14,709 or around ₹233 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company

As mentioned above, in shareholding data of Titan Company for Q4FY23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,69,45,970 Titan shares or 5.29 per cent stake in this Tata group company. However, in October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,58,95,970 Titan shares or 5.17 per cent stake in the company.

This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised shareholding in Titan Company during January to March 2023 by 0.12 per cent buying 10.50 lakh Titan shares during Q4FY23.

Titan share price history

In last one month, Titan share price has risen from around ₹2460 to ₹2590 apiece levels, logging more than 5 per cent rise in this period. However, in YTD time, this Tata group stock has risen to the tune of one per cent only. In last one year, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged from near ₹2480 to ₹2590 per share levels, rising more than 4 per cent in this time.