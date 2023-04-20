Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth jumps 233 crore in 10 minutes after rise in this Tata group stock Titan Company

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth jumps 233 crore in 10 minutes after rise in this Tata group stock Titan Company

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST Asit Manohar
Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised stake in this Tata group portfolio stock buying 10.50 lakh additional shares during Q4FY23.

  • Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock surged 49.70 apiece within 10 minutes of stock market's opening bell today

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: It seems that Rekha Jhunjhunwala's decision to raise shareholding in Tata group company Titan Company has gone down well for her portfolio. In early morning deals on Thursday, Titan share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 2,619 apiece levels within 10 minutes of stock market's opening bell today. 

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: It seems that Rekha Jhunjhunwala's decision to raise shareholding in Tata group company Titan Company has gone down well for her portfolio. In early morning deals on Thursday, Titan share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 2,619 apiece levels within 10 minutes of stock market's opening bell today. 

In this sharp rise, Titan share price logged 49.70 per share rise within 10 minutes leading to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth to the tune of 233 crore.

In this sharp rise, Titan share price logged 49.70 per share rise within 10 minutes leading to rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth to the tune of 233 crore.

How Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth surged 233 crore

According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company for January to March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 4,69,45,970 Titan shares, which is 5.29 per cent of total paid up capital of this Tata group company. As mentioned above, Titan share price today shot up 49.70 apiece in 10 minutes. This means, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Titan share price in first 10 minutes of Thursday session is 2,33,32,14,709 or around 233 crore.

How Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth surged 233 crore

According to shareholding pattern of Titan Company for January to March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 4,69,45,970 Titan shares, which is 5.29 per cent of total paid up capital of this Tata group company. As mentioned above, Titan share price today shot up 49.70 apiece in 10 minutes. This means, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to rise in Titan share price in first 10 minutes of Thursday session is 2,33,32,14,709 or around 233 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company

As mentioned above, in shareholding data of Titan Company for Q4FY23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,69,45,970 Titan shares or 5.29 per cent stake in this Tata group company. However, in October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,58,95,970 Titan shares or 5.17 per cent stake in the company.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala shareholding in Titan Company

As mentioned above, in shareholding data of Titan Company for Q4FY23, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,69,45,970 Titan shares or 5.29 per cent stake in this Tata group company. However, in October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding 4,58,95,970 Titan shares or 5.17 per cent stake in the company.

 

 

This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised shareholding in Titan Company during January to March 2023 by 0.12 per cent buying 10.50 lakh Titan shares during Q4FY23.

This means, Rekha Jhunjhunwala raised shareholding in Titan Company during January to March 2023 by 0.12 per cent buying 10.50 lakh Titan shares during Q4FY23.

Titan share price history

In last one month, Titan share price has risen from around 2460 to 2590 apiece levels, logging more than 5 per cent rise in this period. However, in YTD time, this Tata group stock has risen to the tune of one per cent only. In last one year, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged from near 2480 to 2590 per share levels, rising more than 4 per cent in this time.

Titan share price history

In last one month, Titan share price has risen from around 2460 to 2590 apiece levels, logging more than 5 per cent rise in this period. However, in YTD time, this Tata group stock has risen to the tune of one per cent only. In last one year, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged from near 2480 to 2590 per share levels, rising more than 4 per cent in this time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP