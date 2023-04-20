Titan share price history

In last one month, Titan share price has risen from around ₹2460 to ₹2590 apiece levels, logging more than 5 per cent rise in this period. However, in YTD time, this Tata group stock has risen to the tune of one per cent only. In last one year, this Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged from near ₹2480 to ₹2590 per share levels, rising more than 4 per cent in this time.