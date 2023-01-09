Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells stake in this smallcap company: Check here

2 min read . 10:36 PM IST Edited By Jyoti Banthia
Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 135,994 shares of the pharmaceutical packaging research solutions firm at 41.78 a share

 

 

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold stake in smallcap company Bilcare Limited through a bulk deal on Monday.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 135,994 shares of the pharmaceutical packaging research solutions firm at 41.78 a share. It amounted to 56,81,829.32. On Friday, Bilcare Limited closd at 46.05. She sold the stock of this smallcap comapny at over 9 per cent discount.

On BSE, the company's scrip closed at 41.90 down by 9.01 per cent on Monday. Nearly 5.96 lakh quantity of the stock was traded on Monday.

The company has a market capitalisation of 98.65 crore. It touched its 52-week high of 114.35 on 18/01/2022 while its 52-wwek low of 31.10 on 23/12/2022.

Bilcare Limited, the smallcap stock, on Monday snapped a six-day winning streak. In this period, the stock rose by a whopping 33 per cent.

The company reported a 42% year-on-year year-on-year rise in revenue to 151 crore, in the September quarter. However, it posted a net loss of 6.8 crore against a profit of 22 crore in the year-ago period.

Recently, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has picked up more stakes in public sector banker, Canara Bank during the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). This PSU bank stock has given double-digit returns in the volatile year 2022.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in Canara Bank stood at 3,75,97,600 equity shares or 2.07%. This is an increase of 0.59% in her stakes in Canara Bank compared to the September 2022 quarter where shareholding stood at 1.48%.

As per Trendlyne data, during the third quarter of FY23, Jhunjhunwala's net worth in stocks increased marginally to 33,230.35 crore. So far in January 2023, the wealth is around 33,061.17 crore. Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, and Canara Bank are the top 5 stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in terms of value.

