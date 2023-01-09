Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells stake in this smallcap company: Check here

As per Trendlyne data, during the third quarter of FY23, Jhunjhunwala's net worth in stocks increased marginally to ₹33,230.35 crore. So far in January 2023, the wealth is around ₹33,061.17 crore. Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, and Canara Bank are the top 5 stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in terms of value.