Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells stake in this smallcap company: Check here

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sells stake in this smallcap company: Check here2 min read . 10:36 PM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold stake in smallcap company Bilcare Limited through a bulk deal on Monday.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 135,994 shares of the pharmaceutical packaging research solutions firm at ₹41.78 a share. It amounted to ₹56,81,829.32. On Friday, Bilcare Limited closd at ₹46.05. She sold the stock of this smallcap comapny at over 9 per cent discount.
On BSE, the company's scrip closed at ₹41.90 down by 9.01 per cent on Monday. Nearly 5.96 lakh quantity of the stock was traded on Monday.
The company has a market capitalisation of ₹98.65 crore. It touched its 52-week high of ₹114.35 on 18/01/2022 while its 52-wwek low of ₹31.10 on 23/12/2022.
Bilcare Limited, the smallcap stock, on Monday snapped a six-day winning streak. In this period, the stock rose by a whopping 33 per cent.
The company reported a 42% year-on-year year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹151 crore, in the September quarter. However, it posted a net loss of ₹6.8 crore against a profit of ₹22 crore in the year-ago period.
Recently, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has picked up more stakes in public sector banker, Canara Bank during the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23). This PSU bank stock has given double-digit returns in the volatile year 2022.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding in Canara Bank stood at 3,75,97,600 equity shares or 2.07%. This is an increase of 0.59% in her stakes in Canara Bank compared to the September 2022 quarter where shareholding stood at 1.48%.
As per Trendlyne data, during the third quarter of FY23, Jhunjhunwala's net worth in stocks increased marginally to ₹33,230.35 crore. So far in January 2023, the wealth is around ₹33,061.17 crore. Titan, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, and Canara Bank are the top 5 stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in terms of value.