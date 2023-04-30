Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock declares 3 per share dividend despite a 20% fall in net profit during Q4FY23

On Friday, the shares of Agro Tech Foods closed on the BSE at ₹801.05 apiece level, down by 2.22% from the previous close of ₹819.25. The late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as “The Big Bull", held 2,50,00 shares or 1.03% stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 17,53,259 shares or 7.19% stake in Agro Tech Foods during the March 2023 quarter. Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Weak Q4FY23 results with drop in operating margins and still a relatively high PE ratio lends a bearish trend to Agro tech Foods stock price with a strong resistance at 819.4. Investors should buy only if Daily close is above resistance or wait for a dip near support of 775-778 to initiate fresh buy positions for better returns."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}