Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth jumps ₹105 crore from these two portfolio stocks in 10 minutes

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Titan's share price surged <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.90 per share on the NSE in the first ten minutes of today's Indian stock market, whereas Metro Brands' share price gained <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.90 apiece.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: The Indian benchmark indices continued their uptrend for the third straight session during the early morning session on Tuesday. While marginal investors are getting decent returns on their investments, some ace investors are making significant money in this rising Indian stock market. Rekha Jhunjhunwala is one of those ace Indian investors.

Out of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stocks, the ace investor earned over 105 crore from her two portfolio stocks in the first 10 minutes. Those two Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks are Titan Company and Metro Brands. Titan's share price today surged 20.90 per share on the NSE in the first ten minutes, whereas Metro Brands' share price gained 3.90 apiece in the first ten minutes of the Indian stock market today.

105 crore rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

To understand how 105 crore got added to Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth in the first ten minutes of the Indian stock market today, we need to look at the changes in Titan's share price and Metro Brands' share price at this time. Titan's share price today opened with an upside gap at 3,310 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of 3,360 per share. However, it touched the 3,330 per share mark in the first ten minutes, recording a 20.90 per share rise in the first ten minutes.

Likewise, Metro Brands' share price today opened upside at 1,177.10 per share on the NSE and touched 1,180.95 apiece in the first ten minutes of the Opening Bell, recording a 3.90 per share rise. However, the stock failed to sustain higher levels after the profit-booking trigger.

How Rekha Jhunjhunwala earned 105 crore?

According to Titan Company's shareholding pattern for the July to September 2024 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 4,57,13,470 Titan shares. As the Tata group stock surged 20.90 apiece in the first ten minutes, a rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth in the first ten minutes due to a rally in Titan's share price is 95,54,11,523 or 95.54 crore.

Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 2,61,02,394 Metro Brands shares in the company's Q2FY25 shareholding pattern. As Metro Brands' share price rallied 3.90 per share in the first 10 minutes of the Indian stock market today, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth rose due to the rally in Metro Brands shares to 10,17,99,336.60 or 10.18 crore.

So, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth rose by 105.72 crore in the first ten minutes due to the rise in Titan and Metro Brands' share prices.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

