Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth ₹858 crore from this portfolio stock after India-US trade deal, LIC earns ₹406 crore

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: The Indian stock market has been on an uptrend after the announcement of the most-awaited India-US trade deal. The key benchmark index, Nifty 50, almost hit a new peak on Tuesday, rising to 26,341. The Indian indices are also on the higher side on Wednesday. In these two days of a positive trend, ace Indian investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio also saw a big upside. In just two days, one of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stocks, Titan Company shares, have surged from ₹3,953.20 to ₹4,135.10 apiece on the NSE, logging a gain of ₹181.90 in the two sessions. This ₹181.90 per share rise in this Tata Group's jewellery stock has fueled Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by around ₹858 crore.

Interestingly, LIC also owns 2,23,24,301 Titan Company shares, and the insurance behemoth of India has earned around ₹406 crore from the rally in this jewellery stock after the announcement of the India-US trade deal.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth According to the shareholding pattern of Titan Company Ltd for the October to December 2025 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns company shares in her personal capacity. She owns 4,71,84,470 Titan Company shares, representing 5.31% of the company's paid-up capital.

After the announcement of the India-US trade deal, which is expected to benefit gems and jewellery stocks, Titan's share price skyrocketed from ₹3953.20 per share on the NSE to ₹4135.10, logging a net rise of ₹181.90 per share.

As Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 4,71,84,470 Titan Company shares, the total rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth due to the rise in Tata Company shares is ₹8,58,28,55,093 or around ₹858 crore ( ₹181.90 x 4,71,84,470).

LIC earns over ₹ 406 crore It would be interesting to know that the Indian insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also owns shares in Titan Company. According to Titan Company Ltd's shareholding pattern for the Q3FY26 quarter, LIC owns 2,23,24,301 Titan shares. As the Titan share price rose by ₹181.90 per share, the net rise in LIC's portfolio due to this Tata Group's jewellery stock is ₹406 crore ( ₹181.90 x 2,23,24,301).