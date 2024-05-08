Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth slumps over ₹2360 crore in this Tata group stock in one month. LIC bleeds ₹784 crore
This Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock has slipped to the tune of ₹497 per share in one month
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: In the midst of significant volatility in the Indian stock market over the past four sessions, even quality stocks with strong face value have not been immune. A prime example is Titan Company shares. This Tata group stock, which boasts investments from the insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and renowned Indian investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, has experienced a correction of approximately ₹497 per share in just one month. This substantial correction in the Titan share price has resulted in a loss of over ₹2300 crore in Rekha Jhunjhunwakla's net worth and a drop of over ₹772 crore in LIC's net worth.
