Relax and learn to love the stocks bubble

The reason technological progress is underfunded is because the gains tend to be widely spread, something that’s known in economics jargon as “positive externalities." Individual companies don’t capture all the value of their inventions. Developments such as electric power and the internet trigger subsequent waves of follow-on innovation throughout the economy. When there is a wide gap between the internal rate of return that governs corporate investment decisions and the “social rate of return," private companies will pass up what they see as unattractive projects that would be desirable from the perspective of the economy as a whole.