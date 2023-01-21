Relaxo Footwears: Will it stop biting and start performing in 2023?5 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:19 PM IST
- Is the worst over for one of India's largest footwear companies?
I've spent almost two decades in the stock market. And I have gone through a lot of company reports and analysis during this period. However, very few have left an everlasting impact on me the way a certain report on Relaxo Footwears did a few years ago.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×