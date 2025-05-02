Shareholding moves in Q4: Investors’ verdict on India's conglomerates
SummaryIn the third part of our shareholding series, we examine the fate of India’s business titans as market reality bites.
As markets whipsawed from February's depths to March's resurgence, India's mightiest business empires—from Tata to Birla faced a high-stakes showdown. While the Nifty 50 clawed back to flat (by the fiscal year end), a Mint analysis of the country’s leading business houses—Tata, Reliance, Adani, Rahul Bajaj, and Aditya Birla—with a fifth of India's market capitalization, unveiled a striking divergence: overseas and small investors retreated, while local institutional investors doubled down on select bets, hinting at a fascinating long-term focus.