Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO roadmap, AI vision and other key announcements from RIL's 49th AGM

Reliance AGM 2026 highlights: Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, Reliance Industries (RIL), held its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 19 June. At the AGM, on expected lines, Ambani revealed that the DRHP for the proposed Jio IPO would be filed today, reiterated RIL's focus on artificial intelligence (AI), and made other key announcements.

Here are some key announcements of RIL's 49th AGM:

1. Jio to file DRHP with SEBI today: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the board of Jio Platforms had approved its DRHP, and it will be filed with SEBI today, 19 June.

The board of Jio Platforms approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to be filed with the SEBI, BSE, and the NSE for its proposed IPO, comprising a fresh issue of 27 crore shares of face value of ₹10 each.

"This is a deeply emotional moment for me, for the entire Reliance Family, and millions of its shareholders. The relationship Reliance shares with its shareholders is a deep and sacred relationship founded on pride, trust, respect, and shared growth," said RIL Chairman.

"The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value. I assure you, and all prospective new investors, that a brighter future awaits Jio," said Ambani.

Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO DRHP to be filed with SEBI today

2. Jio sets eyes on satellite communications Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), announced that Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India to facilitate connectivity to remote villages, island communities, and the country's border outposts.

"Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India. We are also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity, so that we can accelerate service availability while building our own long-term sovereign capability," said Jio Chairman.

“To anchor this ambition, Jio is also building its own ground station infrastructure in India. These ground stations will support our partner constellations, as well as our own future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground.”

3. Reliance Intelligence building India’s sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar At the AGM, Akash Ambani announced Reliance Intelligence is building India’s sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, which will be powered entirely by clean energy from Reliance’s own solar generation from the Kutch renewable platform. The first 120 megawatts will be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the company is operationalising an initial fleet of advanced NVIDIA GB300 GPUs.

“This next-generation compute capacity is equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs on an AI-inference basis. As the first 120 megawatts becomes fully operational, this capacity can scale to over two lakh H100-equivalent GPUs. This capacity places Reliance among the largest AI infrastructure platforms being built anywhere in the world. When computing becomes affordable, innovation becomes inevitable,” said Jio Chairman.

Moreover, Reliance Intelligence is building multilingual AI services, designed to be accessible in 22 Indian languages to make AI a companion for every Indian.

4. Reliance Retail crosses 20,000 stores in Q4FY26 Reliance Retail crossed 20,000 stores in Q4FY26, which, as per the company, is a scale no retailer in Asia has achieved in so short a time.

Moreover, JioMart has become one of India’s largest quick commerce networks, with 3,100+ stores, serving 1,200+ cities across 5,100+ pin codes.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)