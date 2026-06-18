Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO, AI strategy, new energy roadmap among key triggers in focus

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, with investors closely watching for updates on the much-awaited Jio IPO, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, new energy projects, retail business expansion, and capital allocation plans.

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The AGM, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST via video conferencing, comes at a crucial juncture for Reliance Industries as the company accelerates its transformation from a traditional energy giant into a digital and technology-driven conglomerate.

Market participants are particularly focused on the potential listing of telecom arm Jio Platforms, amid reports that Reliance is preparing to move ahead with the public issue. Market estimates suggest the proposed Jio IPO could be worth up to $4 billion, while brokerage estimates have pegged Jio’s valuation at around $180 billion.

Jio IPO timeline under spotlight The biggest area of investor interest is expected to be any announcement regarding the public listing of Jio Platforms.

Last year, Reliance had indicated its intention to list Jio by the first half of 2026, a timeline that concludes on June 30. Investors will therefore be looking for clarity on whether the company remains on track or intends to revise the schedule.

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“Reliance’s 49th AGM is important because several major promises are reaching their deadlines. The biggest focus will be the Jio IPO. As last year, Reliance said it aimed to list Jio by the first half of 2026, and that deadline ends on June 30. Therefore, we will be looking for a firm IPO timeline or a delay announcement,” said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

According to reports, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which operates the Jio telecom business, is expected to file its preliminary IPO papers with market regulator Sebi soon. Reliance currently owns about 66.43% of Jio Platforms, while global technology giants Meta and Google together hold 17.71%.

Kalp Jain, Research Analyst at INVasset PMS, said investors continue to seek greater visibility on monetisation and value unlocking within the telecom business.

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“The biggest area of interest will be any update on the long-awaited Jio IPO, as investors continue to seek greater visibility on the monetisation and unlocking of value within the telecom business,” Jain said.

AI ambitions and data centre expansion Beyond the IPO, analysts expect Reliance's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to emerge as a major theme during the AGM.

Reliance has been expanding its AI and digital infrastructure capabilities through partnerships with global technology companies and investments in data centres. Earlier this month, the company signed an agreement with Meta Platforms for a large-scale data centre project in Jamnagar with a planned capacity of 168 MW.

“The upcoming Reliance AGM will likely mark the transition of RIL from a traditional conglomerate into a full-scale AI and digital infrastructure powerhouse. Investors are primarily focused on Jio’s next growth phase and the operational trajectory of the retail business amid evolving market dynamics,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, market expert and private wealth management consultant.

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“I am highly focused on decoding RIL’s AI vision — specifically, the company’s enterprise execution strategy, partnerships, and how this digital layer will unify its massive retail-to-telecom footprint to drive sustainable long-term value,” he added.

Analysts expect updates on AI-led services, cloud infrastructure, data centre capacity expansion and potential technology partnerships.

Reliance Retail progress in focus Investors will also closely monitor management commentary on Reliance Retail, one of the group’s fastest-growing businesses.

Reliance Retail reported revenue growth of more than 11% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹87,344 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, while net profit rose 0.5% to ₹3,563 crore.

Market participants are likely to seek clarity on expansion plans, profitability trends and any future value-unlocking opportunities, including the possibility of a public listing.

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“Equally important will be commentary around Reliance Retail, where expansion plans, profitability trends and potential strategic milestones could attract attention,” Jain said.

New energy roadmap Another key area of focus will be Reliance’s ambitious new energy business, which includes investments in solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen and electrolyser production.

The company had previously outlined plans to commence battery production in 2026 and operationalise its electrolyser manufacturing facility by the end of the year.

“The AGM should provide updates on these projects, along with progress in solar manufacturing, biogas plants, and the Kutch energy complex,” Tiwari said.

Also Read | Meta partners with Reliance to launch first AI-enabled data center in India

Investors are also expected to seek updates on the Jamnagar Giga Complex and Reliance’s broader renewable energy ecosystem, which forms a critical part of the group's long-term growth strategy.

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“Updates on the Jamnagar new-energy ecosystem, battery manufacturing, green hydrogen initiatives and solar investments could provide important signals about Reliance’s long-term growth strategy,” Jain noted.

Capital allocation and FY27 targets Apart from business-specific announcements, investors will also be looking for management commentary on capital allocation priorities, future investment plans and earnings growth.

A key area of interest will be Reliance's commitment to more than double EBITDA by FY27 compared with FY22 levels.

“Another concern is Reliance’s commitment to more than double EBITDA by FY27 from its 2022 level. FY26 EBITDA was around ₹2.08 lakh crore, meaning the company would need over 20% growth in FY27 to meet the target. Whether management maintains or revises this goal will also be watched,” Tiwari said.

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Analysts added that commentary on the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business will also remain important, especially amid the recent decline in crude oil prices following the US-Iran peace agreement.

“With Reliance stock having seen periods of consolidation despite strong business fundamentals, expectations from this AGM are centred on clearer growth triggers, value-unlocking opportunities and a roadmap that can drive the next phase of shareholder wealth creation,” Jain said.

At 1:30 PM, Reliance share price was trading 0.17% lower at ₹1,330.30 apiece on the BSE.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.